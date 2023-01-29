Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report earlier this week when he suffered a back injury at practice. Kelce was officially ruled questionable, and FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said Sunday he would be a game-time decision for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With kickoff a little over an hour away, Kelce has been cleared to play and will be active Sunday, per The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

Glazer outlined Kelce’s situation from Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the NFC Championship Game, as well as offering a more promising update on Patrick Mahomes:

Travis Kelce is a game-time decision after injuring his back at practice on Friday.@JayGlazer has the latest updates on Mahomes and Kelce before today's AFC Championship game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cH5Ca7x6yw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce’s back “locked up” at practice, and he has needed to take anti-inflammatories over the last few days leading up to this game. Kelce ran some routes on the field and looked good enough that Andy Reid has cleared him to play.

Chiefs fans certainly will love seeing this. There’s already concern about Mahomes’ ankle injury, even though he has been confident about it throughout the week. Mahomes it sounds will have the ultimate safety valve available in Kelce. But if Kelce is limited in a major way, that will make life much more difficult against a Bengals defense riding high after shutting down the Buffalo Bills last week.

Kelce was a monster in the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars, catching 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. In the regular season, he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 scores. He set career-high marks in receptions and touchdowns this season.