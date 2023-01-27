As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report.

For our Chiefs-Bengals AFC Title game preview and predictions, listen below:

“Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fully participated in practice today, but he was added to the injury report with a back issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.” wrote NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

As Travis Kelce lands on the injury report, Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes finds himself off of it.

Even while being listed as questionable for the AFC Championship, Travis Kelce is expected to take the field.

Throughout the 2022 season, Kelce has been the driving force of this team. During the regular season, he recorded 110 receptions for 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 152 total targets.

With the playoffs underway, Kelce picked up right where he left off.

In the divisional round of the playoffs, Kelce stuffed the stat sheet. He recorded 14 receptions for 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With the Chiefs set to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals, they will be in for a challenge. They have lost their last three matchups against this team. This includes last year’s AFC Championship. Having Kelce on the field would give this offense a major boost. If they hope to return to the Super Bowl, they will need him at full force.