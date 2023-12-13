Travis Kelce has a fiery message for Chiefs critics.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by a final score of 20-17. It was a competitive game between two talented teams. Despite the loss, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is still confident in Kansas City.

“We're not rolling like we have been in the past, man,” Kelce said on his and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I know there's a lot of media pointing fingers at some of the skill players that we have. I say f**k that. Excuse my language, we usually cuss in light-hearted ways… I felt like you guys had to feel that, whoever is talking s**t on the skill players and our offense right now.”

Kelce later added that he believes the Chiefs have players who can help the team win championships. Kansas City won the Super Bowl a season ago, so it's difficult to argue with Kelce's statement.

Travis Kelce's 2023 season

There has not been a lot of discussion about Kelce's play in 2023, as almost every headline about him has revolved around his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs star tight end is still performing well on the field despite his play being overshadowed at times.

He has recorded 80 receptions for 896 yards and five touchdowns. Kelce's production is especially impressive considering the fact that he has missed some time due to injury.

At 34-years old, Travis Kelce is unquestionably still one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Sure, the Chiefs have some question marks, but any team that features stars like Kelce and Patrick Mahomes is going to have a chance to make a competitive run in the playoffs.

Kansas City now holds an 8-5 record following the loss to Buffalo. The Chiefs are one game ahead of the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Kelce, Mahomes, and Kansas City will look to get back into the win column in a Week 15 clash against the New England Patriots.