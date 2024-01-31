Who's slated to take over for Travis Kelce?

After schooling the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl. This victory prompted Travis Kelce to withdraw from the Pro Bowl in order to prepare for the big game. Now, the AFC roster has a free spot open at tight end. A lot of names have surfaced as potential replacements for him. But, one Evan Engram from the Jacksonville Jaguars took that spot.

You heard that right! Evan Engram is headed to the Pro Bowl, per the Jaguars on X.

This was not his first selection. The Jaguars tight end got the nod back in 2020. He has not been able to get the recognition, until this year. With the help of Trevor Lawrence, he was able to make it back once again. It took career highs in catches and yardage but he got it.

Engram was present throughout the whole 17-game campaign which got him 963 receiving yards on 114 receptions. The Jaguars even saw Engram record four touchdowns for the season to round out his insane campaign. He will not be alone as Ross Matisick and Josh Allen will also be headed to Camping World Stadium for the Pro Bowl.

As for Travis Kelce, he has a lot of work ahead of him in the next two weeks leading up to the Chiefs' Super Bowl matchup. Normally, he would hang out with Rob Gronkowski for the annual beach party but this year is different. He and Patrick Mahomes have the chance to immortalize themselves with a third Super Bowl win which means no distractions should get in their way.