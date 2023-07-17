After a career-year in his debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Evan Engram secured a long-term deal with the franchise. With his future now locked in with Jacksonville, Engram detailed exactly why he chose to stay with the Jaguars.

Engram agreed to a three-year, $41 million extension with the Jags. The tight end said that Jacksonville is exactly where he wants to be and that he's excited to build off of the success both he and the team found in Year One, via team reporter John Oehser.

“From Day One, this is exactly what I wanted,” Engram said. “Obviously the goal was to get the deal done. I knew going into it I was ready to do either one – play on the tag or get a deal done. The big thing was I wanted the security so I could go to work and come out and compete with those guys and have a little security for myself and my family.”

Engram went on to say that he was grateful that the Jaguars believed in him. For as much as he wanted to be in Jacksonville, the Jags wanted him to stay just as much.

After his strong first season, it makes sense why Doug Pederson and company wouldn't want him to leave. Starting all 17 games, Engram caught 73 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns. His receptions and yardage were both career-highs while his touchdown was Engram's most since his rookie season.

Now back for round two with the Jaguars, Evan Engram is ready for another postseason run. After Jacksonville helped revitalize his career, Engram is ready to give back.