Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has gotten an update amid the Kansas City Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “very in love,” according to a source, per Entertainment Tonight. This update in their relation follows the excitement as over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs, which Kelce is a tight end on, solidified their placement in the Super Bowl. The two shared in a kiss on the field as Swift left the suite to embrace Kelce after the Chief's win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs beat the Ravens at home 17-10.

“Taylor and Travis are so excited that the Chiefs and Travis are heading to the Super Bowl. They’re very in love and Taylor is super proud of him,” the source told the outlet. “They’re both extremely dedicated and hardworking and understand each other. They are relishing in this moment.”

Along with sharing a kiss on the field, Swift says “I love you” to the athlete.

“Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys, I love you,” Kelce says in a clip posted by the NFL. “So much it’s not even funny.”

“I love you, too,” the 12-time GRAMMY winner responds. “I've never been so proud. Ever.”

“She’s there to support and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves,” a relative of Kelce's said per People about Swift celebrating Kelce after the Chiefs' win.

“It was the best night ever,” they added. “[The] whole family was so, so excited and riding a high.” Kelce's parents and brother Jason Kelce who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles also joined Travis and Swift on the field to congratulate him.

“Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane.”

Will Taylor Swift Join Travis Kelce At The Super Bowl?

Starting Feb. 7, the pop star is on the road for the second leg of her Eras Tour. She will be in Tokyo, but there is time for Swift to make the Super Bowl. Since Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Vegas, her show will end 1 a.m. local time for Sin City. The Super Bowl starts at 3:30 PST, so it will be enough time for her to travel back if she chooses to attend.