Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins

During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league.

In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that had been the foundation of this team.

Travis Kelce recently appeared on the New Heights Podcast. When talking about Tyreek Hill, Kelce stated, “He’s the real deal. He’s the best receiver in the league. I’ve been saying it for the past four, five years man.”

Travis got nothing but respect for his former teammate @cheetah @tkelce pic.twitter.com/vJA96HCg5b — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 9, 2022

Kelce went on to say, “He never got the full respect for being how good of a wide receiver he was and I think it was because of how our offense was one of the best in the league.”

While on the Chiefs, Tyreek Hill played in 91 games. He recorded 479 receptions, 6,630 receiving yards, and 56 touchdowns. Along with this, he rushed for 719 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill now looks to take on yet another star role with the Dolphins. He will be playing next to one of the NFL’s brightest young receivers in Jaylen Waddle.

The pair of Hill and Waddle could very well be the most intriguing duo in the NFL this upcoming season. The two pass catchers could complement each other in a way that few players in the NFL can.

It will also allow for Tua Tagovailoa to give a true assessment of how good he can be.