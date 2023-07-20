Kansas City Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce once again joins the Madden 99 club for the upcoming Madden 24. It's the fourth time he's received a 99 overall, the most for a Tight End in NFL history. He joins the highest ranked players in the game, which includes Vikings' wideout Justin Jefferson, Rams' DT Aaron Donald, and Cowboys Guard Zack Martin.

Kelce is easily the best Tight End in the league, and Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon. Together, the duo make for the most destructive offensive combination in the NFL right now.

Kelce is coming off another excellent year, leading the league (for tight ends) in catches (110), receiving yards (1,338) and touchdowns (12). He's coming off his third Super Bowl appearance in which he caught 6 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. The two-time Super Bowl champ turns 34 this season but has shown no signs of slowing down. As long as he remains in KC, Patrick Mahomes will always have someone to rely on.

There was plenty of speculation that the absence of Tyreek Hill or an elite WR would've held the Chiefs back, but that wasn't the case as the team soared with a 14-3 record.

Madden 24's Rating Reveals are underway this week, starting with Safeties & Wide Receivers, and ending with Quarterbacks on Friday. The full Madden 24 Ratings breakdown takes place on Sunday @ 1:00 PM ET.

Madden 24 Rating Reveal & Release Date

In addition to the Madden NFL twitter, the following programs are where you can see the reveals:

Get Up – Reveals 99 Club Players

SportsCenter – Reveals Top 10 Players For Each Position

First Take & NFL Live – Expanded Coverage on Madden 24 Ratings.

Madden 24 launches August 18th, with pre-orders for the game available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. With the Deluxe Edition players can play the with three days of early access.

