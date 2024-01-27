Kelce says the key to the relationship going forward is to ignore outside noise

It may seem like a major challenge for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to keep their romance alive and well given all the attention it receives from both supporters and haters, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end believes he knows the secret to making sure the relationship has an excellent chance to succeed.

🎥| “As long as we’re happy we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise” – Travis when asked if he and Taylor has talked about all the attention and press pic.twitter.com/cYQVkbhjmp — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 26, 2024

Kelce was answering questions from the media prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, and one of the questions concerned the scrutiny the superstar tight end and the brilliant singer/songwriter/entertainer receive about their relationship.

Kelce did not hesitate to answer. “The only thing we talk about is that as long as we're happy we don't have to listen to anything that's outside noise.”

The relationship between the couple has been making headlines since Kelce made contact with Swift at one of her concerts prior to the start of the NFL season. Swift has been a frequent spectator at Chiefs games this season, regularly sitting in a luxury box with Kelce's mother and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife.

Kelce has been the Chiefs' primary receiving threat for several years, and while he had some issues with drops in the 2023 regular season, he still led the team with 93 receptions for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns. While that performance was impressive, it did not compare to his 2022 production when he caught 110-1,338-12.

Travis Kelce played a major role for the Chiefs in their divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills when he caught two TD passes from Mahomes in the Kansas City triumph.