Fights are common during NFL training camp. It takes place during summer and tempers tend to run high. However, sometimes even the best players lose their cool, which was the case on Saturday. Kansas City Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce threw a punch at a teammate after receiving a late hit during a scrimmage, video via Dov Kleiman and Nick Roesch.

Fight: #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce threw a punch at Jack Cochrane which started a very short scuffle between the two. Kelce probably felt he was hit late. (🎥 @Nicolas_Roesch)pic.twitter.com/Fz1191qKBi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 29, 2023

It wasn't a major hit by any means. Nevertheless, it clearly infuriated Kelce. The teammates appeared to shout at each other after Kelce's punch before walking in different directions.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce heading into 2023

Travis Kelce is one of the best players in the NFL and is a leader for Kansas City. He's been a crucial piece to the puzzle as Kansas City's built a dynasty of sorts over the years. Kelce's connection with Patrick Mahomes is unparalleled in the league today and resembles that of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's from previous seasons.

Something Travis Kelce cares about more than anything else is winning. Some people around the NFL believe he's underpaid, a topic Kelce previously commented on.

“When I saw Tyreek [Hill] go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now,” Kelce said. “I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

Chiefs fans certainly shouldn't be worried about this preseason altercation. Kelce and his teammate will probably make amends soon and re-focus on preparing for another championship run.