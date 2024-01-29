Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce referenced the Beastie Boys when celebrating the team's AFC Championship win.

On Sunday afternoon, star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, with a spot in next month's Super Bowl, to be played in Las Vegas, on the line. Although it wasn't always pretty, the Chiefs did just enough to muster out a win over the Ravens, giving them their fourth AFC crown in the last five seasons, and Kelce was a big part of the reason why.

On the afternoon, Kelce hauled in 11 receptions from Patrick Mahomes, good for 116 yards and a touchdown. In fact, Kelce also made a bit of NFL history, as he surpassed San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice for the most receptions in NFL postseason history, per CBS Sports.

After the game, Kelce was delivered this news by legendary commentator Jim Nantz of CBS, and his reaction was nothing short of priceless, invoking some lyrics from the popular musical group the Beastie Boys in the process.

“Shoutout to Jerry Rice, baby, the Chiefs are still the Chiefs, believe it,” said Kelce. “You've got to fight for your right to party. Believe it, baby, we're going to Las Vegas, Nevada, to go get us another one.”

Getting another championship will indeed be the goal when the Chiefs take the field on February 11 to take on either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions, depending on the result of Sunday evening's NFC Championship Game.

You can bet Travis Kelce will be bringing the energy when they do.