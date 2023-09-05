Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that star tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee at practice on Tuesday, and his status is now uncertain for Thursday night's opener against the Detroit Lions.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement that Travis Kelce could miss the game against the Lions made fans go into a panic. That includes Chiefs fans and fantasy football managers as well. Let's get to some of the best reactions to the announcement that Kelce might not play for the Chiefs on Thursday night.

So you have some of the standard GIF responses, but there were some other good clips that were put on X as well.

Travis Kelce fantasy owners pic.twitter.com/J7vxAvP7MX — Overtime (@overtime) September 5, 2023

"Andy Reid said TE Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee at practice on Tuesday." Kelce's fantasy football managers:pic.twitter.com/3O93gicApb — Moody (@EricNMoody) September 5, 2023

Seeing Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee

pic.twitter.com/HdEP5QS02u — Alex Caruso (@AlexCaruso) September 5, 2023

It is understandable that people who have Kelce on their fantasy teams are upset. Kelce is going in the first round in pretty much every fantasy league, and he is at the center of how many people have constructed their roster.

Luckily, a hyperextended knee is an injury that should not keep Kelce out for too long, even if does keep him sidelined for the opening game against the Lions.

The injury for Kelce also makes Thursday's game interesting, because he is easily the Chiefs' go-to option on offense. Patrick Mahomes could be without his top receiving option, and could be depending on players like Richie James, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore on opening night.

It seems that the Chiefs will be without star defensive tackle Chris Jones as well due to a contract dispute.

It will be interesting to see how Patrick Mahomes fares if Kelce is out on Thursday.