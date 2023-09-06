The start of the 2023 NFL season is less than two days away, but for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, catastrophe has struck at the worst possible time. On Tuesday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that Kelce's status for the Chiefs season-opener on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions had been thrown in doubt due to a hyperextended knee that he suffered during practice.

Given Kelce's importance to the Chiefs success, this is clearly a huge injury situation that Kansas City fans will be monitoring ahead of the game. Travis' brother, star Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, offered a noteworthy update on the Chiefs tight end's injury, while also providing a hilarious story about how he suffered a similar injury himself one time.

Jason Kelce gave an update on Travis, and told us how he experienced a similar injury 😅 pic.twitter.com/jvHvGeRDD2 — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 6, 2023

The latest update here confirms that Kelce is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee as a result of hyperextending it, which provides a bit more clarity on what the Chiefs superstar is dealing with. Initial scans seemed to confirm that Kelce's ACL was intact, which was a great sign, but it doesn't take away from the fact that his Week 1 status is still in doubt.

Chances are Kelce won't be forced to miss much time with this injury, if he's forced to miss any at all, but it's clear that there's a very good chance he will miss Kansas City's Week 1 action. Losing Kelce, even for just one game, would be a huge loss for the Chiefs. For Travis Kelce, though, it's clear that he can turn to his brother Jason if he needs any help recovering from this injury.