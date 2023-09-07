The biggest storyline heading into the NFL's 2023 season opener is the status of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The four-time All-Pro suffered a knee injury during practice on Tuesday that's clouded his chances of playing on Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

The injury is not expected to keep Kelce out long-term and according to Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, it won’t keep him out at all.

“(Kelce) will be a game-time decision, but he's somebody who loves to compete, so I wouldn’t bet against him being on the field tonight,” Hunt said, on Good Morning Football.

Kelce is officially listed as questionable for the contest and will test out the injury Thursday morning before the Chiefs make an official decision. It's going to be hard to convince a player of Kelce's caliber to sit out this sort of game, so it's not a surprise that Hunt believes the star pass-catcher will play.

Kelce continued to shatter tight end records in 2022. He notched his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, extending a record among tight ends, and recorded career-highs in receptions (110) and touchdowns (12).

It seems that only an injury can slow Kelce down, but even that may not be enough to keep him from lighting it up on the gridiron again. As long as the Chiefs don’t have any concerns about the long-term impact of the injury, there's no reason to believe Travis Kelce won’t be on the field Thursday night.

The Chiefs are once again the favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. As long as Kelce and Patrick Mahomes stay on the field, that likely will not change.