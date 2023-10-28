Is the first snow game of the NFL season in store this weekend?

The Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game is expected to have six to fourteen inches of snow at Empower Field at Mile High this weekend with a high of 29 degrees and a low of 13 degrees, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If there is snow in Denver, it would be one of the earlier snow games for the NFL, given it's still only October. Few games have been impacted by weather so far this year, though the Cleveland Browns-San Francisco 49ers game a couple weeks ago did feature some rain.

With the increase in domed stadiums over the past couple decades for teams like the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, there are fewer games impacted by snow and the elements. Right now, the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Broncos, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have the stadiums which are most effected by the weather late in the season.

Snow could also cause a low scoring affair between these two division rivals. When the Chiefs and Broncos squared off a few weeks ago, the score was already just 19-8 between the two teams. If snow is involved, it could not only slow down both offenses, but make Sean Payton and Andy Reid opt for more conservative game plans. However, the over/under for the game remains between 46-47 despite the news of the snow. It'll be interesting to see if this drops prior to the game thanks to the snowy conditions.