‘Who cares?’: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy sets record straight on Patrick Mahomes incident

So much has been made about Patrick Mahomes’ sideline spat with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As a matter of fact, you could say that the incident has been blown totally out of proportion.

This seems to be the message Bieniemy himself is trying to send. The Chiefs OC has now spoken out about the controversial moment, and he has made it abundantly clear that he actually expects nothing less from Mahomes (via John Dixon of Arrowhead Pride):

“Here’s what I love about Pat: [he] is a competitor,” Bieniemy said. “You guys have heard what I’ve said in the past about him. You want him that way. That’s how you want [your quarterback]. You want to finish every drive in the end zone with a score. “At that particular time — as a staff — we decided, ‘You know what? We’re getting the ball to start the second half off, so we just want to take a knee.’ So obviously, Pat — being the competitor that he is — wasn’t ready to hear that.”

Mahomes was upset about the team’s decision not to attempt to score on their final drive of the half. He aired his frustration at Bieniemy and the two had a colorful conversation as the teams headed into the locker room for the halftime break.

According to Bieniemy, he “was just trying to calm the storm” at that point. He also said that given his reputation for having the occasional outburst, the Chiefs OC noted that we all would have “recognized” if he had a “true eruption.”

“One thing you guys gotta notice about me: I have no problem with players getting emotional — and feeling how they feel, OK?” he said. “I embrace that. I embrace the energy and emotion that they bring — because the thing that you don’t want to do is take that away. “Now… could it be handled a little bit differently and professionally? Yes. But in that heat — in the moment — you want your guys to be guys that want to go out and be the very best, who want to come away victorious by any means necessary.”

Bieniemy ended his statement by echoing Patrick Mahomes’ earlier statement about the incident being nothing more than a heat-of-the-moment type of thing. At this point, it’s all water under the bridge for them: