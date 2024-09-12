Kansas City Chiefs champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes set the record straight about his political affiliation ahead of the 2024 U.S. election. Mahomes will not be endorsing any presidential candidates. As a professional athlete, Mahomes believes it's not his place to influence people's political beliefs, and he doesn't judge people based on their political party, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

“Whenever I'm hanging out with whoever, I'm not thinking about their political views or anything like that,” Mahomes said. “I'm thinking about the people and how they treat others.”

Mahomes believes he has to encourage others and the public to register to vote. It's an essential right for each individual. However, he won't sway a voter toward one direction or another.

“I don't want my place or my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way. My place is to inform people to get registered to vote, is to inform people to do their own research, and then make their best decision for them and their family,” Mahomes said. “Every time I'm on this stage, and I get asked these questions, I'm going to refer back to that because I think that's what makes America so great.”

Spending the majority of his life playing sports, Patrick's met different kinds of people throughout his past, including his days of playing baseball growing up, years before he entered the NFL.

“I've grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background, and I think the best thing about a football locker room, and kind of how I've grown up in a baseball locker room, and everything about that, is people that come together, and achieve something — achieve a common goal. If we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other, and I think that's something I do every day.”

Patrick Mahomes is staying out of the U.S. election

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is thinking about what's best for himself and his family. He advises others to do the same when they head to the election booths next month.

“At the end of the day, it's about me and my family and how we treat other people,” Mahomes said. “And you see that Brittney does a lot in the community. I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give other opportunities to use their voice. In the political times, people are going to use stuff here and there. But I can't let that affect how I go about my business every single day, and I live my life and try to live it to the best of my ability.”

Heading into Week 2, Mahomes and the Chiefs are focused on the Cincinnati Bengals.