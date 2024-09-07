To start the 2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift was once again in attendance at Arrowhead to support her significant other Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they begin their quest for a third-consecutive Super Bowl. Swift, in fact, even grabbed a few headlines with her reaction towards a complete pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kelce that made the former the Chiefs' all-time passing leader.

However, Swift's camp wasn't exactly pleased heading into her decision to attend the Chiefs' season-opener. It was reported by The Athletic days beforehand that, according to the security arrangements at Arrowhead, Swift was going to be in attendance. This leak, Swift's camp believes, could have been very dangerous towards the 14-time Grammy Award-winning pop icon.

“She has presidential-level security. After Austria, her security firm is not too happy that her whereabouts are out,” as pointed out by Mara Siegler of Page Six's unnamed source.

Taylor Swift, Chiefs face major security risk

Taylor Swift is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, and with her level of fame comes with certain security risks. In particular, last month, the CIA reportedly learned of a “terrorist plot” that was targeting Swift's Eras Tour stop in Vienna, Austria. Thus, it makes perfect sense that Swift's security personnel would not want to give any would-be wrongdoers an idea of her whereabouts.

There is “speculation” that it was the NFL that leaked Swift's plan to attend the Chiefs' season-opener game at Arrowhead. Nevertheless, Chiefs president Mark Donovan contends that, while they'll be welcoming Swift with open arms, they will not capitalize on her fame to draw more eyes to the team.

“She brings a lot with her, and it’s a pretty valuable, targeted demographic when you look at the makeup of her fan base. And we’ve looked at ways that we could be respectful,” Donovan said.

But at the very least, the fact that Swift's security detail explained how they weren't too pleased with how events transpired this past week would give the NFL, the Chiefs' security team, as well as the journalists covering the team, a bit of a nudge as to how to handle these sorts of issues next time around.