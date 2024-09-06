The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a flying start in their second consecutive title-defense season. Patrick Mahomes, in particular, was on the cusp of history entering the night, and in the second period, he etched his name deeper into Chiefs franchise lore, as he became the team's all-time leader in passing yards on Thursday night. In need of just 84 yards to become the Chiefs' all-time leader, Mahomes broke the record on an explosive downfield pass to, who else, Travis Kelce.

Mahomes, on 3rd and 12, was facing intense pressure from the Baltimore Ravens defense, whose pass rush managed to break through the Chiefs' offensive line. But the 28-year-old quarterback ended up breaking a tackle and escaping said pressure, looking ahead to Kelce who managed to break free and snag the throw — much to his significant other Taylor Swift's delight.

Travis Kelce wasted no time in getting up after snagging the football and proceeded to point towards the direction of Swift in the suites as the Chiefs got a much-needed first down.

The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift power couple continues to grab headlines, and for good reason, as both of them are very good at what they do and they seem to be very happy in their relationship with each other. This will be a sight for sore Swiftie eyes as well, considering the controversy the two have been at the center of in recent weeks where a fake PR document was bracing for an eventual breakup between the two.

But Kelce and the Chiefs will know that the job on the night is far from finished. The Ravens are a very good team that's seen its fair share of misfortune in the first half of their opening game, and with Lamar Jackson at the controls and the game very close at the intermission (13-10 in favor of Kansas City), fans should brace for the exciting second half of action that's in store.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, one year into the relationship

It was back in September 2023 when dating rumors between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began making the airwaves. Kelce, it turns out, had invited Swift to go to a Chiefs game in Arrowhead, and the iconic pop star gladly obliged, watching from the suites up above with, of all people, Donna Kelce, Travis' mother.

Swift became a more frequent goer in Chiefs games, a telltale sign that the two's relationship was starting to get serious. By the middle of October, it became clear that the two were officially an item, as they were seen holding hands in New York City following the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

In that same month, Swift attended three Chiefs games, making time in her busy schedule to witness Kelce play even though the Eras Tour was in full blast. Since then, the two have been sweet to each other, and in very public settings as well. Swift even had a special shoutout for Kelce during her November 11 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the former running towards the latter's embrace to end the show.

Swift has clearly been a good figure to have around the Chiefs franchise; Kelce seems to be very inspired every time she's in attendance, and more of this kind of motivation is needed if they were to win a third straight Super Bowl.