ESPN analyst and former player Robert Griffin III took to Twitter on Wednesday to discuss his thoughts on NFL running backs being mistreated when it comes to contract negotiations. After posting his thoughts, former Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy responded by calling out Kansas Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and other top QBs in the league.

NFL Running Backs are getting HOSED in contract negotiations. Here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/XMBaRIdQsc — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 20, 2023

In the video, Robert Griffin III explains how running backs are at a disadvantage due to the fact that the wear and tear of the position pushes players out of the league quicker. Because of that, it is hard for RBs to reach free agency, which typically takes around six years. After giving a proposed solution, Van Noy responded with some thoughts of his own.

“RG3 this sounds nice and as someone who has been to meetings as well those were all good points but until you have Joey B, Mahomes, Herbert, Lamar, Josh A sit at the table and demand CBA changes it won’t matter. Top QBs the ones to move the needle!” Van Noy said.

Perhaps after seeing these comments, Patrick Mahomes and the other top QBs in the NFL will be more inclined to help out their fellow league-mates. The QB position is the most valuable in the game and the tops QBs in the league are certainly the most prominent and famous players in the NFL.

This issue with RBs is becoming more and more prominent in the league, and it wouldn't be surprising if we start to see more players come out and truly speak their mind on the matter.