The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great start as they try to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowl titles. They recently made a key trade to get an edge rusher while also dealing to add a receiver weapon for Patrick Mahomes. And the Chiefs owner got brutally honest about a possible succession plan for head coach Andy Reid.

Clark Hunt said Reid, who is 66 years old, could remain as the Chiefs’ head coach for another five years, according to espn.com.

“He certainly seems rejuvenated,” Hunt said. “I would say, by the success of the team in the last few years and having one of the most special quarterbacks of all time. I have no sense that he has any interest in retiring any time soon, which is fantastic. But I think any leader needs to be thinking about succession. Eventually that day will come.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is still rolling

It’s rather amazing in the tough-to-win world of the NFL, Reid has guided the Chiefs to an incredible string of victories. They have posted double-digit wins for nine straight seasons, and already have seven this year with 10 more opportunities remaining.

But like Hunt said, the Chiefs have to think about the franchise’s future whenever Reid decides to step down. Coaches in waiting on the staff include defensive oordinator Steve Spagnuolo. He has more than 40 years of coaching experience. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's 34-31 head-coaching record in Chicago shows he knows how to stay above water. However, it will take more than that to keep Chiefs’ fans happy.

One of the biggest things a new coach would face is finding a way to keep Mahomes in a comfort zone. Mahomes has played only in Reid’s system for his entire NFL career.

But this is now, and the Chiefs are winning

The Chiefs already have a dynasty, but it could become the greatest one ever with a Super Bowl win this season. Of course, the Chiefs don’t embrace the word, “dynasty.” It may seem premature to them at this point. Hunt said he’s not using it.

“I'm staying away from it,” Hunt said. “I think that's for other people to say. It's one of those things that are probably best said after the fact. When you can look back and sort of see the totality of what the organization has achieved.”

Contributing to the winning ways is the way the Chiefs utilize their roster. They don’t always hit home runs — just look at their receiver acquisitions since they let Tyreek Hill go away to free agency — but they keep tinkering and fixing until they have a team ready to make a serious postseason challenge.

Multiple sources say Reid has given general manager Brett Veach more control in recent years. And they work together, like the whole organization. One veteran NFL agent said, “They know who they are, probably more than any other team. With most teams, what people don't realize is the disconnect between GM, personnel, scouts, coaching staff. Even good teams don't always have connection there. The Chiefs do.”