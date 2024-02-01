The Chiefs star handled his surprising photo op results with grace and good humor.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII bound, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a big reason why.

Recently one of Mahomes' game worn jerseys sold for a bonkers amount. Mahomes also dropped an eye-opening take on his incredible NFL success over such a short period of time.

With the big game a little less than two weeks away, a viral photo showing a shirtless Mahomes has led to hilarious reactions from the former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback.

Mahomes handled the situation with candor and grace and now the photo is making the rounds yet again.

Mahomes Responds to Viral Photo

The Chiefs' superstar QB had a brief but candid statement as he noticed the photo on Twitter.

Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 31, 2024

The photo in question compared the Chiefs star to Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on the left.

Only one of these guys is in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/A8RLeeQwQ1 — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 31, 2024

“You and Jason Kelce doing more for dad bods than anyone in history,” one fan responded on X.

“Doing the Lord's work.”

More work left to be done for Mahomes and the @Chiefs 🗣 Streaming now on The CW App pic.twitter.com/MINmTGzqRx — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 31, 2024

Mahomes Compared to Tom Brady as Super Bowl Draws Near

Mahomes has been to three Super Bowls so far in his career and has won two of them. He's drawn comparisons to Tom Brady lately and can win his third on February 11.

The Chiefs QB's lone loss came to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

For Mahomes to cement his legacy as the best quarterback of his era, he doesn't have to do a whole lot.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford won it all in 2022 and has one Super Bowl title under his belt so far.

Mahomes is a slight favorite to win his third Super Bowl over Brock Purdy and the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The question now is whether he and his teammates are up to the challenge of knocking off a talented 49ers team that is playing its best ball coming off of a strong second half against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.