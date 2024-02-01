Patrick Mahomes' jersey sold for an insane amount during a recent auction.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is easily one of the most recognizable faces in pro sports today and he proved that level of popularity again when his game-worn jersey from the 2022 NFL regular season recently sold at an auction for an unbelievable amount of $213,500 (h/t TMZ Sports).

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs jersey sells for a massive amount

The said jersey was the same one that was used by Mahomes in a Week 5 showdown versus the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City's home, Arrowhead Stadium. That was one of the most memorable games by the Chiefs in the Mahomes era, as Kansas City had to claw its way back from a 17-0 deficit before eking out a 30-29 victory. In that game, Mahomes passed for 292 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions, while completing 29 of his 43 throws.

It is revealed over at Goldin's website that Mahomes' jersey received a total of 32 bids. The bid started at $10,000. The penultimate bid was $175,000.

“The offered jersey features all numbering and lettering in tackle twill. An AFC Conference patch is embroidered on the jersey's upper left chest, and an NFL Shield logo patch rests at the base of the jersey's v-neck collar. Sewn to the inside back of the jersey's collar is a Nike On Field size “42” manufacturer's tag with attached “2021” and “+5 LENGTH” flags. The jersey contains evidence of excellent use, with staining and contact marks throughout. The jersey comes with an LOA from Davious Sports Photomatching (MM2352), who have conclusively photo-matched the jersey to their Oct. 10, 2022 matchup against the Raiders in Week 5 during their Super Bowl-winning season.”

Of course, Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl several weeks later after that victory over the Raiders.

The Chiefs are also just over a week away from trying to win another Super Bowl when they go up against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.