Patrick Mahomes has the type of NFL career most other players could only dream of. But it's never enough for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback. More is better for Mahomes, who promised Chiefs fans that he's going to give it his all again for the team, beginning in the upcoming training camp.

“And finally, Chiefs Kingdom. Chiefs Kingdom, I truly believe is the best fan base in the world,” Patrick Mahomes said during an appearance on NFL Live when he learned beforehand that he was going to win the Best NFL Player award (h/t Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star). “Sorry to all the athletes out here. And I start back next week. I go back to (training) camp next Tuesday. So this is a great award. But we’re gonna do this thing again. We’re gonna keep this thing rolling. I appreciate all y’all.”

There is no arguing against Patrick Mahomes' greatness. What's surprising to realize is that he's still just 27 years old yet his list of accomplishments at the pro level is long enough to cover two careers. Mahomes has won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs twice, got named Super Bowl MVP in each of those trips to the grandest stage of football, won two NFL Most Valuable Player awards, and is already a five-time Pro Bowler.

So much is still in front of Patrick Mahomes, who will look to lead the Chiefs anew in the coming 2023 NFL season.

The Chiefs open their season on Sep. 7 at home against the Detroit Lions.