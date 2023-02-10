For 30 of the 32 NFL teams, the offseason has already begun. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to face off for the right to call themselves champions. With that said, don’t think that these teams haven’t thought about the offseason at least a little.

While many teams find themselves in the red, these two teams both have positive cap space. In particular, Kansas City has over $11 million to work with this offseason. However, that doesn’t mean that the Chiefs won’t make moves to clear up some more cap space.

Restructures could clear some cap space, but it’s also possible that the Chiefs cut some players to save even more money. In particular, one veteran Chief might be on the chopping block. It might hurt to lose him, but the savings might be hard to pass up.

Without further ado, let’s meet the Chiefs player who may be a surprise roster cut this offseason.

Chiefs surprise roster cut: DE Frank Clark

The Chiefs acquired Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 offseason. Clark wanted a big extension from the Seahawks after posting 22 sacks in 2017 and 2018, but the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement. Seattle then sent him to Kansas City, which immediately signed him to a five-year deal. Through four seasons, Clark has certainly made his mark with the Chiefs.

Over his Chiefs’ tenure, Clark has recorded 129 tackles, 32 TFL, 23.5 sacks and 59 QB hits. Despite not quite matching his production in Seattle, he still earned three-straight Pro Bowl selections between 2019 and 2021. Oh yeah, he has also helped the Chiefs make three Super Bowls in four years, winning one and having a chance at another on Sunday.

That said, Clark’s production has noticeably dipped over the last two seasons. He has just 9.5 sacks over the last two seasons, when he had eight in 2020 alone. This season also marked the first time Clark did not receive a Pro Bowl nod in his time with the Chiefs.

That’s one reason why the Chiefs may decide to move on from Clark. Another reason, and arguably the biggest one, is the massive amount of money they are paying him. Clark is the second-highest-paid player on the Chiefs’ roster and 18th-highest-paid edge rusher in the league next season, with an average salary of over $15 million. That’s more money than stars like Haason Reddick and Matt Judon, and his declining production is not worth that money.

As it turns out, the Chiefs can save a ton of money by moving on from Clark this offseason. Should they cut Clark, they will save a whopping $21 million in cap space with only $7.675 in dead money. This move would put the Chiefs in great position to be a player in the free agent market this offseason.

As for the impact this move would have on the roster, losing Clark wouldn’t be as bad as it sounds. Yes, losing a starting defensive end hurts, but with Chris Jones still being a stud at defensive tackle and George Karlaftis having a solid season, Kansas City still has a pretty strong defensive line. Not to mention, the Chiefs can always use the savings from cutting Clark to improve the unit.

From a sentimental value, though, losing Clark would hurt quite a bit. Regardless of his declining production, Clark has still been a valuable member of the Chiefs during the best stretch in franchise history. However, that’s just the harsh reality of the NFL at times.