Much has been said about the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the team’s defense definitely also deserves plenty of recognition. Chiefs veteran defensive end Frank Clark was among those who stepped up on that end of the field and once the game was settled, he sent an epic message to the Bengals on the sidelines.

“They can take their bum ass all the way back to Cincinnati. They came to Chiefs Kingdom and their ass thumped,” Clark said during an interview following the win (h/t James Palmer of the NFL Network). “I’m the f**king king.”

Clark registered 1.5 sacks versus the Bengals. Overall, the Chiefs had five sacks resulting in a loss of 32 yards for Cincinnati. Chris Jones also came up big for Kansas City’s stop unit as he finished with a pair of sacks.

The Bengals had won each of the previous three meetings with Kansas City before Sunday’s matchup, and that included Cincinnati’s win in the 2022 AFC Championship Game that denied the Chiefs another appearance in the Super Bowl. All that frustration against the Bengals made the Chiefs win on Sunday even sweeter for Clark and company.

The Chiefs will now be focusing their attention on the Philadelphia Eagles, another high-scoring team that will require Kansas City’s defense nothing but the best of form in order to stop them.

Super Bowl 57 will be held at Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.