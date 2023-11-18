Ahead of their huge Super Bowl rematch vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Eagles are making two key injury decisions

Both the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) are cruising through the 2023-24 NFL campaign with their respective divisions in hand, so a midseason Super Bowl rematch is not exactly dire. Rest assured, however, the Eagles are motivated to make a statement.

They just made two crucial roster decisions that could heavily impact this upcoming Monday Night Football matchup. Tight end Dallas Goedert was ruled out with a forearm injury as expected, but right guard Cam Jurgens is being activated from Injured Reserve, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It is a mixed bag of injury updates for a Philly team that enters a challenging stretch of games that includes the underachieving Buffalo Bills and some of their biggest NFC competition in the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Having Jurgens back in the trenches should give quarterback Jalen Hurts some added sense of comfort before facing those daunting defenses.

The former second-round pick has been sidelined since Week 5 with a foot injury. Although the offensive line has remained among the better ones in football, Jurgens' presence is definitely notable going into Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are tied for third in the NFL with 31 sacks, something the Eagles must limit on Monday.

Fans were prepared to be without Dallas Goedert for a decent amount of time after he suffered a fractured forearm before the bye week, but he has thus far avoided an IR stint. The 28-year-old tallied six catches for 60 yards against KC in the Super Bowl, so his absence could be felt by both teams.

Although there will be a lot of storylines dominating the headlines of this rematch, these two injury decisions could prove to be incredibly important in determining the final outcome of the game.