Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been under a lot of scrutiny since they confirmed their romance last year. One of the rumors about their relationship was that it might have been some kind of PR move. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs president, Mark Donovan, is weighing in on the rumor.

“I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship, and we’re happy to have it,” Donovan said per CNBC. “It’s been nothing but good for us. I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship and the impact it’s had on us is: Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom. She is an authentic fan, and that matters to our fans and our fanbase, and it matters to us and we try to respect that.”

Many fans complained about showing Swift too much during the games last season, but Donovan assures that having her present for games is not a ploy by the Chiefs.

“We’re not trying to capitalize on this. We’re trying to celebrate it, but it’s not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that,” Donovan said.

Despite some “Brads and Chads” being upset with Swift being at games, it was previously reported that her attendance has boosted views on ESPN.

“Being in the weeds of it, I think in the beginning there was definitely a big Taylor Swift bump, especially I think the Chicago Bears-Chiefs game where she first showed up,” Omar Roja, social content host at ESPN told reporters Wednesday (Aug. 28) and PEOPLE.

“I've been doing this for 17 years. I've never seen this before,” said Flora Kelly, ESPN's vice president of brand strategy and content research said of Taylor and Travis' relationship is comparable to the additional visibility to “Caitlin Clark sparking what we saw with women's college basketball” and Deion Sanders becoming the coach of Colorado.

“But it's also helping us thrive our linear business as well,” Kelly continued. “It is, again, the first year I've ever seen this, where you're starting to see culture and social media really spark that attention factor. And I wouldn't just isolate it to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Relationship Rumors

Donovan is not the only one that has been defending Kelce and Swift's relationship. Niecy Nash, who starred with Kelce on Grotesquerie, says that she has had to ward off fans asking personal questions related to their relationship.

“They started off saying, ‘We’re watching [the show]. Is he the killer?'” Nash said on Jason Kelce and Travis' podcast New Heights. “Just to get [me] on the line texting them.

“Then they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?'” Nash continued. “I’m like, ‘Get out of that man’s business!'”

“I appreciate you,” the three-time Super Bowl winner responded. “Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”

He added, “You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that.”

In addition to Nash defending the couple's relationship, a breakup contract was also rumored but later dismissed by Kelce and Swift.