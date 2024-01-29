Rob Gronkowski had an interesting explanation for the Chiefs' performance

The Kansas City Chiefs did not look up to their standard throughout much of the NFL regular season, but legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski believes that they might have hit another gear in the playoffs after being ‘bored' during the regular season due to the amount of big games they have played over the years.

“Yes he (Travis Kelce) is he absolutely turned it up a notch, making absolutely unbelievable catches and Patrick Mahomes put it in the spots where only Travis Kelce can make the catches, and that's what he's doing, that's why they are going to the Super Bowl as well,” Rob Gronkowski said on Up & Adams. “I would say, I was talking yesterday, I mean we were joking around but I think it was kind of some seriousness as well is that the Kansas City Chiefs, they're always playing in Championship games, so when you have regular season games throughout the whole year, you can get bored. Maybe the excitement wasn't there, so they weren't playing up to par, you know what I'm talking about? So now it's win or lose and then you go home. So now they have to dial it in, put the launch codes in, and they came out on fire in the playoffs.”

Being a member of the Patriots for many years, Gronkowski might even be speaking from experience a bit. Many of those Patriots teams hit another gear in the playoffs. That seemingly has taken place in this postseason with the Chiefs.

No one knows if there is any truth to that, but regardless, the Chiefs are headed to another Super Bowl.