Sunday was a day of celebration for Kansas City Chiefs fans. In front of a hostile M&T Bank Stadium, Andy Reid's squad managed to take home the win and book a trip to the 2024 Super Bowl. Reid in particular, has now led the Chiefs to their fourth straight AFC title in five years. Following the victory, one fellow football coach gave Reid his flowers: Deion Sanders.

The Colorado football head coach posted a wholesome tweet on his X (Twitter) account in praise of the Chiefs' mastermind

“Andy Reid is the man! I love him as a man, a coach and a friend,” Sanders tweeted. “He is ‘COACH-HIM!'”

Andy Reid and the Chiefs suffocate the Ravens' offense

Chiefs' Andy Reid and L'Jarius Sneed

Led by Reid, the Chiefs put on a defensive clinic to thwart the hometown team. Following a tied first quarter, Kansas City managed to take a 10-point lead in the second and made sure the Ravens would not score a touchdown for the rest of the game.

Their defensive presence manifested the most in two crucial moments during the fourth quarter. The first was L'Jarius Sneed's end zone stop on Zay Flowers. As Flowers attempted to dive for a touchdown, Sneed was able to tip the ball out of Flowers' hands, leading to a touchback. (via Bleacher Report and the Chiefs' official account)

RECOMMENDED
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, L'Jarius Sneed, Andy Reed, Chiefs logo vs. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, 49ers logo. Super Bowl LVIII logo front and center.
How to watch Super Bowl: 49ers vs. Chiefs on TV, stream, halftime show

Bailey Bassett ·

Brock purdy (49rs) and Patrick Mahomes (chiefs) with Vegas sportsbook in the background
49ers' opening Super Bowl 58 odds won't please Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Rexwell Villas ·

Steve Spagnuolo t-shirt, apparel, Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Reid
Chiefs give Steve Spagnuolo his flowers with AFC championship apparel

Brian Buyawe ·

The second came in the form of Deon Bush's interception. With a little less than seven minutes to go, Lamar Jackson tried throwing a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely. However, the tight end was being hounded by triple coverage, which paved the way for Bush's heroics.

As for Andy Reid, a third Super Bowl championship looms ever closer. However, for that to take place, the Chiefs have to overcome another top team in the form of the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.