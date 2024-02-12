Running on the field at Super Bowl 58 when you aren't a player isn't as charming as you might think.

Too many men on the field became an issue during Super Bowl 58, though neither the San Francisco 49ers nor the Kansas City Chiefs were at fault.

Facing a third-and-eight from the San Francisco 41-yard line, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a two-yard pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman to bring up fourth down. Immediately after Hardman was tackled, two streakers ran onto the field, causing the game to stop.

Streakers just hit the field 😳 pic.twitter.com/a5yQQTr7W3 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 12, 2024

The streakers likely regretted their decision once NFL security officials became involved. As one of the interlopers slid to the turf at Allegiant Stadium, a gaggle of security guards piled on the person as if they were pouncing on a fumble.

The field crashers were aggressively escorted from the field, and the Chiefs drive ended with a 57-yard Harrison Butker field goal that set a Super Bowl record.

Super Bowl 58 crashers

Of course, for those football fans watching Super Bowl 58 at home, the streakers were not shown on television. Broadcasters are careful to avoid showing these incidents on live television, fearful that the exposure will encourage copy cats.

Except, no one told CBS' Tony Romo and Jim Nantz.

Not only did Romo and Nantz acknowledge the presence of the streakers, they also broke down their performances, courtesy of Awful Announcing. Perhaps the crew figured they had to provide play-by-play no matter the personnel.

“Oh, we got people on the field!” Romo excitedly exclaimed, before Nantz noted that it was a streaker on the field.

“[P]artial streaker… shirt off,” Romo was quick to point out, diagnosing the action on the field before remembering that “we can't talk about it.”

Thankfully, actual football action resumed, giving Romo and Nantz something more substantive to chat about.