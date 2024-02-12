What are the oddsmakers cooking?

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl with an overtime victory over Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This game was by no means a walk in the park for the Chiefs, who had to overcome an early double digit deficit in the first half before finally cutting into the deficit shortly before the break; however, Mahomes and his teammates showed their championship pedigree en route to the come from behind victory to win their third Super Bowl in the last five years.

With the Chiefs now officially a dynasty, it would seem to make sense that they would be the favorites to win next year's Super Bowl as well. However, the folks in Las Vegas (ironically where the game was played Sunday) are not so convinced, as it has been unearthed that the 49ers are now the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2025, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at +450 odds.

The logic here would be… not there, at best. Keep in mind that this was far and away the weakest Chiefs team of the Patrick Mahomes era, at least in the regular season. Kansas City led the league in drops, and star tight end Travis Kelce looked like a shell of himself for most of the season.

And they still won the Super Bowl.

With Kansas City figuring to only get stronger going into next year, it seems that the sportsbooks have given them some extra motivation to look to repeat.