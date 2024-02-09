Take a look back through time with the history of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. From the very first Super Bowl as the AFL's representative, to 2024 and their rematch against the 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs are poised to become the next great NFL dynasty on the shoulders of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. They're set to play the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl LIV rematch, a game the Chiefs got the better of. Recent history in a Super Bowl rematch favors Kansas City. But how do they fare all time? They've made habitual trips to the Super Bowl since Mahomes' ascendency but made it twice in the earliest days of the Super Bowl era as one of the premier teams in the AFL. Here is the complete history of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl I: Chiefs 10, Green Bay Packers 35

Super Bowl MVP: Bart Starr

The Kansas City Chiefs were actually the first AFL representatives in the Super Bowl. Their reward: Vince Lombardi's Packers. Unfortunately for Kansas City, they largely played into the conventional wisdom at the time, which stated that the AFL was a level below the NFL. It was not a close football game. It did start out that way, with the teams trading touchdowns after slow starts on offense, and then Green Bay taking a slim 14-10 lead into the half. But the Packers blew them away in the second half, scoring three straight touchdowns to remove all doubt. Bart Starr was named MVP after an efficient day passing for 250 yards and two TDs.

Super Bowl IV: Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl MVP: Len Dawson

Three years later, they made it to the mountaintop. Hank Stram was at the helm, Len Dawson was under center, and one of the great teams of the late AFL era got themselves a Super Bowl ring. One year after the New York Jets removed some of the NFL's mystique, defeating the Baltimore Colts for the Super Bowl title, Kansas City made it two in a row with a dominant victory over the Purple People Eater Minnesota Vikings. Before anyone knew what had happened, the game was already 16-0 at halftime. Dawson's pedestrian MVP stat line of 12-17, 142, one TD, and one INT didn't matter because Minnesota turned the ball over five times. And so, in the first four years of the Super Bowl era, Kansas City was blown out and blew out their opponents on their way to a 1-1 record.

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Four years ago. Round one. The 49ers and Chiefs met in the Chiefs' first Super Bowl in half a century while the 49ers were looking for their sixth Super Bowl title, all since the 1980s. And in the Super LVIII preview, the Chiefs came out on top. This year was their ascendency. This was the year they showed the NFL they were the new team to beat. They were dominant throughout the year and scored 21 straight points to ice the game. Patrick Mahomes announced himself as the new standard for quarterbacking in the league. They absolutely bodied teams in the postseason throughout. They erased a 21-point first-quarter deficit by outscoring the Houston Texans 51-10 the rest of the way. Then, they dispatched the Tennessee Titans. And then erased another deficit against San Francisco. Mahomes' comeback-leading efforts earned him his first Super Bowl ring and MVP award.

Super Bowl LV: Chiefs 9, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

Super Bowl MVP: Tom Brady

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. In 20 years, we'll think back to how lucky we are to see it happen before Brady's retirement. But instead of it being a torch-passing moment from Brady to Mahomes. And instead of the Chiefs putting the NFL on dynasty watch, Brady proved he still had elite play left in the tank, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to just their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Kansas City's lack of an elite defense to match up with their elite offense finally caught up with them. They were gashed on the ground for over five yards per carry by running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones Jr.

Brady was efficient in the air throwing for three TDs and keeping the ball safe. Mahomes was a little stranded on offense and threw two interceptions that made it hard for Kansas City's offense to make a comeback. Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP and seventh ring, becoming the first player to be a Super Bowl MVP for two teams.

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes

After one year of letting someone else have a turn from the AFC, the Chiefs were back. In a thrilling back-and-forth matchup between two of the deepest teams in the league, Kansas City again overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to win a Super Bowl, their second in four years and three tries. The Eagles had retooled since their Super Bowl run under the dual quarterbacking helm of Carson Wentz and then Nick Foles. Jalen Hurts led a new-look offense, and they had a loaded defense looking to slow down Mahomes and a less impressive than before cast of characters around him.

It didn't matter. Mahomes is the premier guy in the last stretch of a game, whether you need a comeback or to drain the clock to end it. He did both those things for the Chiefs on their way to their win. He finished with just 182 passing yards, but only six incomplete passes, three touchdowns, and another Super Bowl MVP. He'll look to make it three wins and three MVPs very soon.