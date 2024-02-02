The Chiefs and 49ers are part of a long line of Super Bowl rematches. Super Bowl rematches can shape dynasties. So, what happened in those series?

Four years after their first matchup in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers are looking for revenge and a Super Bowl title against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers and Chiefs join an illustrious group of teams to face off in the Super Bowl multiple times against each other. The list of teams to face each other multiple times in a Super Bowl isn't long as there are only eight repeat matchups that have ever taken place. But in those matchups, you can see the story of many of these franchises, their dynasties, their rebuilds, and everything in between. Here are all the repeat Super Bowl matchups ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Steelers vs. Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are the first and only Super Bowl matchup ever to happen more than twice. They played twice in the 1970s, in Super Bowls X and XIII, and then again in the 1990s, in Super Bowl XXX. In the 1970s, the two franchises won six Super Bowls in a span of nine years, from 1971-1980. They were the undisputed best teams of the era and twice played head-to-head, a matchup the Steelers won both times, defining the age of the 70s as that of the Steel Curtain. That set the Super Bowl score at 4-2 in favor of Pittsburgh. But in 1996, during a renewed Cowboys dynasty and resurgent Steelers season, the two faced off for the prize of being the first NFL team to five Super Bowl victories, and Dallas finally got at least a slice of revenge.

Bengals vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' first repeat Super Bowl opponent was the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals and Niners played two tight games that spanned most of the 1980s in Super Bowls XVI and XXIII. Both times, Joe Montana and Bill Walsh did just enough to pull out a win and, in Walsh's case, ultimately end his career on a high. Bengals fans will have a hard time picking a side this Super Bowl, as they're faced with two of the biggest reasons their franchise remains without a ring to this day: Their old nemesis, who denied them twice in their golden age, and the new kings of the AFC, just in time for their resurgence.

Bills vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys also repeated matchups against the Buffalo Bills, this time in back-to-back years. The Bills went to the Super Bowl four times in a row to start the 1990s, and after close losses in the first two, they were blown away by the 1990s Cowboys dynasty in the last two. They lost both games by a combined score of 82-30, and their four straight Super Bowl runs fizzled out with a whimper. Four straight Super Bowl appearances is still an unbelievable accomplishment. Not to mention, no one has replicated that feat before or since. Perhaps Bills fans feel worse about their first two trips to the Super Bowl, given how much closer those games were, but this back-to-back is definitely sadder.

30 years ago today, @dallascowboys trailed the Bills 13-6 at halftime of Super Bowl XXVIII. The Cowboys then rallied for 24 unanswered points to win 30-13, clinching their second straight Super Bowl win against Buffalo. 📹: @NFL pic.twitter.com/IyikgdWcDR — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 31, 2024

Dolphins vs. Commanders

Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders played the most random and disjointed Super Bowl rematch on this list. The first edition was the legendary 1972 Dolphins vs. their last obstacle between them and undefeated history. The second was the 1982-83 strike-shortened season that saw Washington win their first of three Super Bowl titles. There was one constant across the ten-year gap between Super Bowls VII and XVII. Legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula was there through it all, but as is a common theme, so much about these teams was different. Super Bowl VII was a coronation for the Dolphins, a game not as close as the score indicated. And XVII was somewhat the reverse for Washinton. That game was the first of three Super Bowl titles they'd win in nine years. All with different quarterbacks. A testament to roster building, organizational knowledge and stability, and winning culture.

Giants vs. Patriots

The only thing standing between us and a reality where the New England Patriots put together an unparalleled stretch of dominance that would probably never be topped: Eli Manning and the New England Patriots. Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. Four years apart, same storylines, same result. The New England Patriots entered a Super Bowl as favorites against the New York Giants and ended the game with a loss. The Giants delivered possibly the biggest Super Bowl upset of all time in Super Bowl XLII, upsetting the 18-0 Patriots as a wild card. And then they did it again four years later. The Giants won the Super Bowl both years, going through both conferences' top seeds as they were the fifth, then fourth seed on both their Super Bowl runs. It was an impressive case study of getting hot at the right time, which they somehow did again four years later.

On this day in 2012: Manning to Manningham… And the @Giants' second Super Bowl upset of the Patriots in five years. (Super Bowl XLVI) pic.twitter.com/nZCEEVfMxq — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) February 6, 2019

Eagles vs. Patriots

One of two Super Bowl matchups that span the entirety of the New England Patriots 21st century dynasty is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots. They matched up in 2005 and then again in 2018. A lot changed in the years between Super Bowls XXXIX and LII. For the Patriots, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick remained the faces of the franchise, even if everything else changed. For the Eagles, Donavan McNabb, Terrell Owens, and even Andy Reid were long gone. Both games were close affairs, but Super Bowl LII was one of the most exciting in recent memory, featuring the Patriots just missing on a trick play pass to Tom Brady and Nick Foles catching the Philly Special touchdown for the Eagles.

Rams vs. Patriots

The St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots actually spans the entirety of the Patriots dynasty, as Super Bowls XXXVI and LIII mark their first and last Super Bowl wins in franchise history. In February 2002, some guy named Tom Brady took down the greatest show on turf thanks to a last-second field goal. In February 2018, a young Jared Goff and Sean McVay were bamboozled by grizzled vets and proven winners Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. That was the full circle of life in the NFL in the first era of 21st-century football.

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Most repeat matchups tend to go the same way as their originals. The biggest exceptions to that rule were the third Steelers vs Cowboys game, Washington and Miami part two, and Philadelphia vs. New England part two. What do all those games have in common? Well, they took place long after their original matchups. They were completely different football teams during their rematch. That is not the case for the Chiefs vs. 49ers sequel, which bodes well for Kansas City. San Francisco will have to overcome Super Bowl history to return for a rematch in the same era of each team's history and beat the team that robbed them of a championship a few years prior. If it was ever going to happen, it could in this case, though. Kansas City has looked vulnerable at times this year, and San Francisco has an absolute juggernaut of an offense.