The Kansas City Chiefs are torching the New York Jets. A lot of fans are staying tuned in the Sunday Night football matchup to see an insanely good masterclass from Patrick Mahomes. But, some Taylor Swift fans are watching to learn more about the sport and what Travis Kelce can do on a constant basis. They have not yet gotten to that moment as another Chiefs tight end has been shining and he goes by the name of Noah Gray.

Dominance has been the main theme of the Chiefs' first-quarter performance against the Jets. Harrison Butker started off the scoring run and Isaiah Pacheco followed suit. A passing touchdown would come immediately after from Patrick Mahomes to one of their tight ends. But, it was not darted to Travis Kelce. Instead, Noah Gray caught the 34-yard touchdown pass.

Chiefs fans went nuts in the stands and online after seeing the thunderous play. Kelce, on the other hand, is still having a fairly serviceable game. He has notched three receptions so far in the matchups. He has made every single one of those catches count. This got him an average of 12.3 per yards catch and 37 receiving yards in total.

The only other star outshining the Chiefs' star tight end is Isaiah Pacheco. He recorded a touchdown on two receptions and 42 receiving yards. There is still a lot of time left on the clock and plenty of opportunities for Kelce to shine in the matchup for Taylor Swift. But, his team is already taking care of a Jets squad that looks lost.