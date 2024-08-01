Kansas City Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce will once again join the 99 Club, as he received the highest possible rating in Madden 25. Kelce remains the best TE in the game and has been so for years. Although Kelce experienced a “down year” in 2023-2024, it doesn't take away from the fact that he helped his team win their fourth Super Bowl in Franchise history. Without further ado, let's do what any sane human being would do and dissect the rating.

What is Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Madden 25 Rating?

Kansas City Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce's Madden 25 OVR rating is 99, putting him in the prestigious 99 Club once again. Kelce now has the most 99 Club appearances for TEs in NFL history. He joins Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams on an exclusive list of the best players in the game.

Drafted 63rd overall in the 2013 NFL draft, Kelce has become one of the best TEs in the league. Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes has always been able to rely on Kelce, who's catching and playmaking abilities make him a HOF-bound player. During his career, he's helped the Chiefs appear in four Super Bowls, winning three of them.

However, some might disagree with the rating, considering Kelce and the Chiefs' offense experienced a down year last season. Kelce earned 984 receiving yards and caught 5 touchdowns in the regular season, his lowest yardage total since 2015 and lowest TD total since 2019. However, 984 receiving yards for a 34 year-old TE is actually really impressive. It puts him at second most receiving yards for a TE in 2023-2024.

Furthermore, Kelce played well when it mattered most. In Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce earned a 9 catches for 93 yards, which was more than any player for either side of the ball that game. The Chiefs' offense struggled in the first half, but the trio of Mahomes, Kelce, and legendary HC Andy Reid led to another comeback SB victory for KC.

The nine-time Pro-bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro more than deserves this historic rating. This year, he signed a two-year extension with the Chiefs which made him the highest paid TE in the league. With Kelce sticking around, the Chiefs' offense will keep their most reliable weapon for just a bit longer. We'll see if he can keep up the high-level play in the 2024-2025 season.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about Travis Kelce's Madden 25 rating. There's only one more player set to join the 99 Club. We think we have an idea of who it is, but we'll keep our mouths shut for now. In the meanwhile, check out some of the new Madden 25 content unveiled this week. Between the new Franchise Deep Dive and player rating reveals, there's plenty of Madden 25 news going around this week.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.