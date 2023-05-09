The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Kansas City Chiefs want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Chiefs’ final roster.

As soon as the NFL Draft comes to a close, teams set their sights on finding undrafted free agents. Some teams even begin scouting for these players during the draft itself. Although they were not picked in any of the seven rounds, many of these players possess impressive skills and have a real shot at making it onto an NFL team roster.

One reason for this is that undrafted players, along with their agents, have the flexibility to choose the best situation for them. They proactively seek out teams that have openings in specific positions where they can make a significant impact.

It’s worth mentioning that the previous year’s undrafted free-agent class had some exceptional players. This included tight end Armani Rogers from the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn from the Chicago Bears, and kicker Cameron Dicker from the Los Angeles Chargers. We can also consider Bengals running back Jaylen Warren on this list.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart?

Let’s look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Chiefs’ final roster.

EDGE Truman Jones

The Chiefs are the defending champions and had recorded 55 sacks during the 2022 regular season. Over the years, they have also made significant investments in their pass rush. Last year, they used their first-round draft pick on George Karlaftis. Just last month, they made another first-round selection of Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Additionally, they drafted BJ Thompson in the fifth round and signed Charles Omenihu in free agency to replace Frank Clark this year.

Despite these additions, a team that aims to win championships can never have enough pass-rushing depth. Hence, Harvard’s Truman Jones, who received a substantial guarantee from the Chiefs, has a genuine chance of making the team roster.

Jones stands 6’3 and weighs 250 pounds. Although he is not as refined as some of his counterparts from larger programs, he possesses the size and agility to develop further at the professional level.

Yes, Jones isn’t as proficient with his hands as he needs to be. That said, he plays with the bend and agility to become much better in that area with more work. Remember that he recorded impressive statistics in the previous season, tallying 40 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three blocked kicks in ten games.

Considering the players Kansas City has on the edge, Jones may not have a prominent role on defense immediately. However, he could potentially become a key figure on special teams. That is particularly as a specialist in blocking punts and kicks.

In March, Jones also impressed scouts with his Pro Day performance, showcasing his explosive athletic ability.

Jones may be considered small for a defensive end, but he has the potential to fit as a 3-4 defense outside linebacker or a pass rush specialist in a 4-3 defense. I mean, his workout demonstrated his ability to compete in the NFL. He excelled in the vertical and broad jump and showed quick acceleration in the 10-yard split of the 40-yard dash. That is crucial for speed rushers in the NFL. Also, while some teams may be concerned about his light frame, Jones still has room to add mass and develop his strength.

Jones has a remarkable ability to use his speed to power off the line. He can press the tackle into the pocket. He can also push the pocket further back with his leverage to separate from the block once the quarterback starts to scramble. Jones also uses his quick hand movements to knock the ball out of the quarterback’s hand. This can result in turnovers for his team.

Jones frequently demonstrated his quick thinking and play recognition skills at Harvard. This allowed him to diagnose plays early and disrupt them. This kind of mental processing ability is crucial in the NFL. Of course, coaches need late-round rookies to figure out the playbook quickly and put together the complexities of the pro scheme. Not surprising of a Harvard player, Jones has a high football IQ. His smarts will make it easier for him to learn defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.

Sure, Jones may not possess the physical fitness that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prefers in edge defenders. Still, his versatility to line up and rush or drop off the line of scrimmage could be valuable.

Keep in mind that the Chiefs have a history of playing late-round rookies on defense. Jones has a great combination of athleticism, football IQ, and smarts. That gives him a strong chance to make an immediate impact. He may still need to add size to play edge in the NFL. However, his potential and skills make him a valuable addition to any team.