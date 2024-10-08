While discussing the future of Davante Adams with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN just before the start of Monday Night Football, Senior Insider Adam Schefter boldly let it be known that the current Las Vegas Raiders star will not be heading to the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Surprising? Eh, not really, as it would be silly to help out a division rival. Still, that doesn't mean there isn't some good news in KC, as Rashee Rice got some good news regarding his Week 4 injury, even if it might not directly impact the Chiefs' plans over the next few weeks.

“A lot of people have wondered if Adams would end up in Kansas City, that's not going to happen. Now earlier tonight, the Chiefs got some news on Rashee Rice who basically was with doctors today. The damage to his knee is not as bad as they hoped, his recovery is going to be shorter. It's great news for Rashee Rice, but it won't help them that much this year because chances are he's not going to be back again this season.”

While that news is certainly better for Rice than the Chiefs, Schefter did provide a silver lining to Kansas City's issues, letting fans know that the Chiefs will be evaluating their roster after Monday Night Football to decide what moves need to be made before the trade deadline.

“Doctors will know more tomorrow morning and without Rice, they want to get a loot at their roster tonight to see which other players tonight step up to fill the void left by Rashee Rice and Isaiah Pacheco. So you'll see Travis Kelce, you'll see Noah Grey, JuJu Smith-Schuster; you'll see some of these other players they want to take a look at tonight, Schefter noted.

“They have their bye next week, so this will be a last statement for some of these players, and then the Chiefs can re-evaluate whether they need to make a move during the trade deadline to pursue another wide receiver. They don't have a lot of money, they don't have a lot of flexibility, so it would be the right player at the right time and the right fit to see if they can get that in but tat will be determined tonight by tonight's play and exactly how Rashee Rice's surgery goes tomorrow.

As things presently stand, do the Chiefs have enough firepower to get back to the Super Bowl and further cement their legacy as one of the best teams in NFL history? Maybe yes, maybe no, but with Rice out, the front office will get more looks at players like Xavier Worthy in order to see if they can take on a more expansive workload moving forward. If yes, great, the Chiefs will be in good shape for the rest of the season. But if they struggle, then there's a chance GM Brett Veach will have to make a move to sure up the roster and really re-load for the postseason.