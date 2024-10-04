Ahead of their matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a familiar player to the active roster. The Chiefs announced that they've added Jody Fortson to the roster, who has been with the Chiefs in previous seasons.

Fortson was signed by the Miami Dolphins in the offseason last year but was cut before the start of the season. With wide receiver Rashee Rice going on injured reserve, the Chiefs needed another body they could add to the roster. For Fortson, he was once a wide receiver but transitioned to tight end, so he has experience playing multiple positions.

When Fortson was with the Chiefs prior to now, he caught four touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes. It's not certain how much time Fortson will see on the field against the Saints, but his experience in the offense should be a plus for the team if his name is called.

Chiefs making roster moves due to injuries

The Chiefs have had to deal with several injuries to some of their key players over the past few weeks, with the recnt one being Rashee Rice, who went down with a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Patrick Mahomes spoke on Rice's injury and what they'll have to do to make up for his absence.

“[O]bviously, Rashee is a huge part of the game plan, you have to throw guys in there and make that timing up,” Mahomes said. “Coach tried to get that done in practice — he tries to throw guys in certain situations. But obviously, there's limited reps. But I thought the guys did a great job of accepting the challenge and being in there in those moments. … But coach Reid does a great job of getting guys ready to go throughout a week of game plan. And we had an extra day this week, so I'm sure guys will be ready to go out there and play some great football.”

The Chiefs are already without Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco, so it's definitely next man up for the team. This should open up more opportunities for Travis Kelce, who hasn't seen mant targets through four weeks, but had a breakout game against the Chargers.

Mahomes knows how to get the best out of whoever is on the field as he's shown since he's been in the league, and nothing should change now.