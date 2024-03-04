Chris Evans led several MCU films and a trilogy of Captain America films. However, he knows which of them is his favorite.
During an appearance at Emerald City Con (via Variety), Evans discussed his favorite MCU adventure, The Winter Soldier.
“It's my personal favorite Marvel movie that I was a part of. It's not just for the movie itself but the experience,” Evans revealed. “The first film, I was so nervous. You know what you're stepping into and as a result, you're playing defense and you're playing not to lose.
“When Winter Soldier came around, we were playing to win. And it's the first movie with the Russo Brothers. We were taking more risks, and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I've had in my Marvel run,” he continued.
Chris Evans' turn as Captain America
Captain America wasn't Evans' first time playing a superhero. In the early '00s, Evans played Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Fox's Fantastic Four series. He also voiced a character in TMNT in 2007. From there, Evans would star in the likes of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The Losers before landing his MCU role.
Beginning in 2011's The First Avenger, Evans held down the role of the MCU's Captain America. He'd lead two more solo films, The Winter Soldier and Civil War, as well as the four Avengers films. His other cameos/appearances include Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Homecoming. After his character goes back in time to be with Peggy Carter in Avengers: Endgame, he hands the shield off to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who is now the MCU's Captain America.
Outside of the MCU, Evans is also known for his roles in Snowpiercer, Gifted, Knives Out, Lightyear, The Gray Man, and Ghosted. Coming up, he will star in Red One with Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons.