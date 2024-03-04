Chris Evans comes to the defense of comic book movies, after it received criticisms over “declining quality.”
In a candid statement made at the Emerald City Comic Con, Evans acknowledged the challenges of creating compelling superhero films. Evans emphasized that if it were easy, there would be a surplus of excellent ones.
While he refrained from direct criticism, Evans highlighted the complexities involved in making a quality cinema within the superhero genre.
“[Making superhero films isn't easy]. If it was easy, there'd be a lot more good ones – not trying to throw shade. Some Marvel projects are objectively phenomenal films.”
Chris Evans' remarks for comic book movies is timely. It comes at a time when both critics and audiences have expressed disappointment in recent Marvel and other franchise superhero releases. Even Disney CEO Bob Iger openly criticized the diminishing quality of Marvel's output. Attributing it to a focus on quantity over quality.
Unfortunately, despite the undeniable success of Marvel Studios, recent box office numbers and critical responses suggest a decline. Not just in audience enthusiasm for superhero movies, but also in relevance.
In response, Evans highlighted putting comic book movies in the hands of care and attention in film production. Particularly, he noted the contrast between pre-pandemic works and recent releases.
Marvel's response to the feedback appears evident, with a notable reduction in scheduled releases for 2024. Evans' decision to depart from the MCU at the peak of his career is still in his fans' head. But despite his comic book movies perspective, it looks like he won't be back in the MCU soon.