Michael Cera wasn't in the Barbie cast group chat. Perhaps that was the smart move as the creator of the series, Bryan Lee O'Malley revealed that the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star responded to an email years late and Chris Evans' hilarious reaction.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, O'Malley talked about the revival of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast's email chain. “The cast have spoken about this email chain a lot but there's one detail that I don't think anyone has mentioned,” he teased. “We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years. Then, before this anime [series] was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme as if no time had passed.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He continued, “He just said, ‘Oh, that's funny.' Chris Evans responded like, ‘Michael, what the f**k are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?'”

At least Cera was the one to break the Scott Pilgrim cast ice. “And then we all started chatting again,” O'Malley concluded.

The anime that O'Malley is referring to is the upcoming Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series for Netflix. He will oversee the series, serving as a co-showrunner and co-writer with BenDavid Grabinski. It's an adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic series with the main cast from Edgar Wright's 2010 film adaptation.

That lineup includes Cera as the titular character, Evans as Lucas Lee, and a bevy of other A-listers such as Anna Kendrick, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, and more. Edgar Wright returns to executive produce with Abel Góngora directing the series. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on Netflix on November 17.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on Netflix on November 17.