Actor Chris PIne admitted to being nervous during the singing parts in the new Disney animated feature Wish.

Singing isn't always easy if you're known more for acting, which was Chris Pine's situation in the new animated movie Wish.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star who plays King Magnifico in the Disney film admitted to being pretty nervous about the singing parts. Wish is a musical, so he had it coming when he signed up for the part.

Chris Pine was nervous singing on Wish

“It's not my forte, it's not my background,” the actor said regarding singing.

However, this isn't the first role he's had where he's had to sing. He played Cinderella's Prince Charming in the movie Into the Woods. There, Stephen Sondheim was to work with him.

“Stephen Sondheim came into the recording session with the full orchestra. As I was coming out, he said, ‘What was that note in the second stanza?' I said, ‘Oh! B.' He's like, ‘It's an A-flat.' The point being is that he heard me screw up,” the actor admits. “So, that's a long way of saying, yes, I was terrified.”

As for Wish, the songs were written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice. When explaining their songs, Pine said, “There's a dominant melody line, and [Michaels] deliberately plays against it. I think that's how you really hear the story of the lyric.”

He added, “I loved the challenge of it, but I was definitely a nervous singer, for sure.”

Check out Chris Pine's singing for yourself as Wish hits theaters this Wednesday.