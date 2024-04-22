Garfield is coming to theaters soon! And the voice of the big orange cat is Chris Pratt, who learned to become a feline to prepare for the iconic role.
In a funny online clip, the actor shows precisely what he did to get the part down solid.
It starts with Pratt contemplating the part…
“Who is cat? What is cat? Why…is….cat?” he asks.
The scene then cuts to him sitting on a living room couch surrounded by kitties of all shapes and sizes. From there, he tells the audience exactly what he's doing.
“Hi. I'm film and televisions Chris Pratt,” he says. “When you bring an icon, like Garfield, to life, there's a physiology and curiosity and playfulness – a mischief at its core.”
During the scene, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor had his paws — er, hands — on the table. He moved them like a cat and knocked off a glass of orange juice, mimicking a feline doing the same thing.
“I lost myself in that. I literally just ate and napped,” he added. “And the doctors were concerned.”
“For six months, I only spoke in meows,” Pratt continued. “It wasn't until later that I found out Garfield could talk. And that, you know…It would've been cool to know.”
The scene shows cats doing, well, cat things — like eating.
“But I did make an authentic cat connection,” he noted, while drinking water from a bowl. “I'm pretty sure audiences are going to feel it. And the Academy.”
He ends the clip, still surrounded by kitties, and asks, “Alright, what does everyone want to watch?”
From there, he reached for a remote and said, “More cat videos. Sold. Who wants lasagna?”
About Garfield's new movie
The new movie is another version of Jim Davis's famous cat from the popular comic strip. So far, five other movies have depicted the fluffy orange character. They include Garfield's Pet Force (2009), Garfield's Fun Fest (2008), Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties (2006), Garfield (2004), and Garfield Gets Real (2007).
The synopsis for this newest Chris Pratt film states: “Garfield (Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.”
It also stars Hannah Waddingham (Jinx), Ving Rhames (Otto), Nicholas Hoult (Jon Arbuckle), Cecily Strong (Marge), Harvey Guillen (Odie), Brett Goldstein (Roland), Bowen Yang (Nolan), Snoop Dogg (Snoop Catt), and Dev Joshi (Liz).
It looks pretty hilarious, and fans of the character will surely gobble up tickets like Garfield does with lasagna. So, check out Chris Pratt's practiced performance as the new film will arrive in theaters on May 24.