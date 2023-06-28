The Boston Red Sox are bringing in some pitching help, although this latest move might take some time to play out. The Red Sox signed former Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet to a minor league deal after a rough stint in the Rocky Mountains, per Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster.

‘The Red Sox have signed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet to a minor league deal, per the teams transactions page.'

As Henrique also reports, Lamet is on the development list for the WooSox, so he won't be able to itch in games until he's removed from that list.

Lamet's career has been a whirlwind. He emerged into the majors with the Padres, and he finished 4th in Cy Young voting in 2020, finishing with a 3-1 record and a 2.09 ERA in the COVID-shortened season. However, the next couple of seasons were rough, and he went 0-1 in 2022 with the Padres, including an ugly 9.49 ERA in 13 games. After leaving San Diego, the Milwaukee Brewers snagged him but then released him quickly, only for the Rockies to take a shot on him.

Nonetheless, the talent and skills that Lamet brings are obvious, but he just hasn't been able to get into the groove as of late. In 2023 with the Rockies, he has gone just 1-4 with an 11.57 ERA, so work has to be done. For now, the Red Sox will have him work on some things in the minors in hopes of resurrecting his career.

In his MLB carer, he has gone 17-24 with a 4.61 ERA and has spent time as a reliever lately as well, so there are various ways the team can use him if he makes it to the big league level.