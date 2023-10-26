Chucky creator Don Mancini opens up on a possible face-off with M3GAN.

With Season 3 of Chucky on Syfy/USA Network on hold due to strikes, the creator behind the killer doll discusses what's next and a possible appearance by another famous doll, according to Variety.

Potential Chucky and M3GAN face-off

When asked about a potential M3GAN meeting with Chucky on the television series, Mancini said, “I would say, stay tuned.”

It all stems from an aging doll that wants to stay relevant, and time ticks by and competition from other dolls. Plus, there was an online war of words with M3GAN in 2022.

“He [Chucky] really has to contend with legitimate new contenders to the throne like M3GAN and Annabelle,” the creator said. “He has to deal with that place for himself in the pop culture world, and that's how we really touch the ground with Chucky. We give this off-the-wall character a crisis that has the sting of real pain and real life. But it just makes him angrier, and you know what happens when Chucky gets angry.”

One thing that producers and creators can't be angry about is how big of a hit Chucky has become. And once production resumes, it sounds like more celebrity cameos will keep the series fresh, relevant, and popular, even though they'll probably get killed off.

“That's how we pay homage to people we love, by killing them in glorious and demented ways,” Mancini said.

We'll hold tight to see who will win, Chucky or M3GAN, in the ultimate demented dolls face-off.