Film critic and avid Booksmart rewatcher. Ken Jeong's best friend.

Prime Video has a wave of new titles coming to the service this month including two standouts from the earlier part of this year including M3GAN and Creed III. Check out what’s coming to Prime Video in June.

New to Prime Video in June 2023

June 1

Series

All The Queen’s Men (Season 1)

Barnaby Jones (Seasons 1-8)

Bull (Seasons 1-6)

Charmed (Season 108)

Evening Shade (Seasons 1-4)

Everybody Hates Chris (Seasons 1-4)

Happy Days (Seasons 103)

Laverne & Shirley (Seasons 1-4)

Mannix (Seasons 1-7)

MasterChef Mexico All Stars

Mork & Mindy (Seasons 1-2)

Petticoat Junction (Seasons 1-5)

Survivor (Seasons 17-25)

The Brady Bunch (Seasons 1-5)

The Neighborhood (Seasons 1-4)

Webster (Seasons 1-4)

Wings (Seasons 1-8)

June 1

Movies

1984

12 Years a Slave

2 Days in New York

2 Days In The Valley

3:10 To Yuma

A Woman Possessed

Above the Rim

Arrival

Assault on Precinct 13

Baby Boy

Bad Teacher

Bananas

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blazing Saddles

Boyz N the Hood

Breakin’ All The Rules

Brokeback Mountain

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Clockstoppers

Code of Silence

Concussion

Creed

Creed II

Cry Freedom

Daddy Day Camp

Dangerous Exile

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dog Day Afternoon

Eraser

Exodus

Flawless

Getting Even with Dad

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Glory

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Green Zone

Guess Who

Happy Anniversary

Happy Gilmore

He Who Must Die

Henry V

Higher Learning

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Hot Cars

Hot Fuzz

Hot Rod Gang

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Huk!

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

In My Country

In Time

Intersection

It’s A Pleasure

Jungle Heat

The Kids Are All Right

Kingdom of Heaven

Lady of Vengeance

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Little Women (1949)

Lone Wolf McQuade

Look Who’s Talking

Lost Lagoon

Love, Rosie

MacArthur

Machete

Man in the Net

Megamind

Miles Ahead

Mirai

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Muscle Shoals

No Escape

Notorious

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One Way Out

Open Range

Over the Top

Pariah

Peanuts: Bun Voyage, Charlie Brown

Philadelphia

Purple Rain

Reign of Fire

Rejoice and Shout

Rent

Repo Man

Riders to the Stars

River’s Edge

Robocop

Run for the Sun

Saved!

School Daze

Sea Fury

Self/less

Shadow of Suspicion

Shaun of the Dead

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She Hate Me

Shoot First

Silver Linings Playbook

Â Sliver

Soul Food

South Central

Stargate

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Switchback

Ten Days to Tulara

The Apartment

The Call

The Color Purple

The Danish Girl

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Four Feathers

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

The Gift

The Gospel According to André

The Hot Chick

The Longshots

The Love Letter

The Malta Story

The Missing Lady

The One That Got Away

The Rabbit Trap

The Relic

The Returning of the Living Dead

The Scarf

The Spanish Gardener

The Time Machine

The Transporter

The War of the Worlds

The Wild Wild West

The World’s End

The Young Doctors

Things We Lost in the Fire

Three Can Play That Game

Timbuktu

To Sir, With Love

To Wong Fee, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newman

Too Many Crooks

Transamerica

Transporter 2

Triple Deception

True Lies

Two Can Play That Game

Tyson

UFO

Uncommon Valor

Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj

Venus and Serena

Vice

Walking Tall: The Payback

Walking Target

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

World’s Greatest Dad

Wuthering Heights

You Got Served

You Have to Run Fast

Yours, Mine & Ours

June 2

Series

Deadloch

Tiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets

With Love (Season 2)

Movies

An Unforgettable Year — Summer

Medellin

June 6

Movies

Crazy Rich Asians

Sully

TÁR

June 8

Movies

My Fault

June 9

Series

The Lake (Season 2)

Movies

An Unforgettable Year — Autumn

Creed III — Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut was Rocky-less, but it was an emotionally-gripping tale in the Rocky universe and one of the best films in the entire franchise.

June 11

Movies

Interstellar

June 16

Series

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash

Movies

An Unforgettable Year — Winter

Ender’s Game

Spoiler Alert

There’s Something Wrong with the Children

June 20

Movies

Armageddon Time

Selma

June 21

Movies

American Sniper

June 22

Movies

That Peter Crouch Film

June 23

Series

I’m A Virgo

Movies

An Unforgettable Year — Spring

June 26

Movies

Project Almanac

June 27

Movies

M3GAN

The Gambler

June 30

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 4)

Movies

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

What If