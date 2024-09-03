Cincinnati football defensive tackle Dontay Corleone has not been able to play for the Bearcats as of late because of blood clots. Cincinnati got their season started on Saturday against Towson, and the Bearcats got the win. However, Corleone was not able to play. Good news came his way on Tuesday as he has now been cleared and is ready to return to practice action.

“Cincinnati football redshirt junior defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, a 2022 All-American and preseason All-Big 12 selection this fall, has been cleared to play in games by the Cincinnati Athletics sports medicine staff,” A report from Cincinnati said. “He will be a full participant in practice for the first time this season on Tuesday. His playing status for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh (12 p.m. ET) will be determined later in the week.”

Dontay Corleone has been a beast for Cincinnati football during his two seasons as he has 83 total tackles in his career, six sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defended. Getting him back will be huge for the Bearcats, and Corleone is excited to return to the field.

“I'm excited to be back on the field with my brothers,” Corleone said. “I will continue to lead on and off the field. My family and I are very thankful for Aaron Himmler, Dr. Divine and the entire UC sports medicine staff. I also want to thank all of our fans for their love and support throughout this process. For the last few months, I have worked extremely hard to make a return. With the help of our strength and conditioning staff, especially (assistant director of sports performance) Brandon Garcia , who worked with me daily, I feel fully prepared to play this season.”

Dontay Corleone has been able to practice in a limited role

Dontay Corleone hasn't been completely out of Cincinnati football practice, but he has been limited. A lot went into the decision to clear him for games, but the medical staff is confident that Corleone is ready.

“We leaned on several specialists and physicians who have prepared other collegiate and professional athletes to play football safely after suffering similar conditions,” Aaron Himmler said. “Dontay's health has been and will continue to be our No. 1 priority. I am proud of the amount of effort and coordination that our entire Performance Health and Wellness Team has put forth to create a comprehensive approach to prepare Dontay in every way. We have closely monitored Dontay every step of the way over the last several months and will continue to do so. He has participated in nearly every practice or workout since July and has made a remarkable recovery. I have admired his poise and determination throughout this process.”

It would be easy for Corleone to let his frustration take over during this difficult time, but he apparently handled the situation very well. Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield is excited to get him back.

“Dontay has really worked hard to get to this point, and we are excited to have him back,” Scott Satterfield said. “Despite being limited, he has stepped up as a team leader and maintained a steadying influence on the team. We are grateful to our medical staff for implementing a plan that will allow Dontay to play. We will continue to closely monitor him. We are thrilled he is healthy and ready to come back.”

Cincinnati football will look to improve to 2-0 this weekend as they will be hosting Pitt. Hopefully Dontay Corleone will be good to go.