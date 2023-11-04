Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney led the Tigers to an upset over Notre Dame, and he had one more shout out for 'Tyler in Spartanburg'

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has had a tough season so far, sitting a 4-4 ahead of their matchup with favorite Notre Dame. It's also been a long week, after Swinney went on a 5-minute-long rant against caller ‘Tyler from Spartanburg' on his weekly radio show ‘Tiger Calls'

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney went on an epic 5-minute rant tonight after ‘Tyler, from Spartanburg’ asked him about his $11.5 million salary and 4-4 season. “I’m not gonna sit here and let you, I don’t care how much money I make. You’re not gonna talk to me like I’m 12-years old..” pic.twitter.com/XvjhZDUd2m — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 31, 2023

Tyler asked Swinney about his $115 million contract that pays him more than $11 million annually through 2031. Swinney did not appreciate the question, which was presented in regard to Clemson football's poor performance on the field.

Said Swinney, “What's happened at Clemson is — we've won so much — it used to be the fun was in the winning,” Swinney continued. “Now even when you win, people like you complain and criticize the coaches and question everything…I'm not gonna sit here and let you call in — I don't care how much money I make. You ain't gonna talk to me like I'm 12 years old. Gotta be freaking kidding me.”

But Swinney is having a better time of it lately, as Clemson football upset no. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday, 31-23. The win made Dabo Swinney the winningest coach in Clemson football history and got the Tigers (5-4) back in the win column after back-to-back losses. Swinney now has 166 victories, passing Frank Howard's 165 wins in 30 seasons.

After the game, Swinney told reporters, “There was a lot of talk about Tyler from Spartanburg this week, how about Tyler from Greenville? Tyler Brown. He didn’t practice one snap all week. Didn’t practice a snap all week. Not one snap” according to Grace Raynor of The Athletic.

Maybe Clemson football fans just need to keep calling Swinney on his radio show to get him fired up. It seemed to work this week.