Clemson football faced a major decision after taking the 38-24 loss to Texas. The Tigers mulled keeping Wes Goodwin at defensive coordinator or pivoting elsewhere after the College Football Playoff loss.

The Atlantic Coast Conference champs swung toward the latter. Goodwin will not return to his defensive coordinator role, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel Saturday.

However, this doesn't mean Goodwin is completely leaving Death Valley. Thamel included an On3.com report that clarity on Goodwin's future could come in the next few days.

Regardless, this means the Tigers are in the market for a new defensive play caller. Goodwin's defensive scheme ranked fourth in scoring among ACC teams. But Clemson finished middle-of-the-pack at No.9 overall defensively in the conference.

Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney now needs to attempt a splash hire with Goodwin not reassuming his DC duties. There are intriguing names to monitor, including those within Clemson's conference.

Who should be next Dabo Swinney, Clemson DC? Names to watch

Clemson joins Miami as two ACC teams seeking a new defensive coordinator. The Hurricanes parted ways with their DC Lance Guidry following Miami's 42-41 loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Perhaps Guidry gets a shot at redemption through Swinney. Guidry delivered top 10 defensive units before — a la the 2022 Marshall Thundering Herd unit. But Miami's 2024 defensive struggles likely won't make him the first option for the DC opening.

Tim Banks of Tennessee is one name worth monitoring. Banks has a year left on his current contract and only earns $1.5 million in Knoxville. Clemson and Swinney can flash a higher salary and the chance to turn around the Tigers' defense. Banks' Volunteers defense ranked second among Southeastern Conference teams. The 53-year-old is expected to garner lots of potential new job opportunities if Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel don't reach an agreement to retain him.

Clemson can also attempt to swing for a fast-riser within the conference: Tyler Santucci of Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets rose to fourth in total defense this past season. His unit spearheaded two top 25 upsets against Florida State and Miami. Santucci even produced the ACC's top scoring defense of 2023 while at Duke.

A dark horse name to watch is Nate Woody of Army. Woody created the American Athletic Conference's best defensive team by allowing only 279.9 yards per game. But he's got ties to the ACC and even the Carolinas. Woody coached outside linebackers at Georgia Tech in 2018. He even led the Wofford defense from 2000 to 2012 while coaching an hour and nine minutes away from the Tigers. He later oversaw the Appalachian State defense between 2013-2017 in Boone, North Carolina.

Swinney, though, has an internal option. Nick Eason looks like a coach prime for a promotion and DC chance. Eason coached Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro into NFL prospects while overseeing the Clemson defensive tackles. He even has extensive NFL coaching experience, including coaching Jurell Casey and Geno Atkins to Pro Bowl campaigns with the Titans and Bengals, respectively.